NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 21

We had a good NBA night last night, going 4-1. In fact, we’ve had a pretty good week overall in the NBA. With three more games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 21

#2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) @ #7 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36), 7:30 p.m. ET

Series tied 1-1

Watch on TNT

After being shocked in the first game, the Grizzlies came back to destroy the Timberwolves in Game Two 124-96. After the Wolves were on fire from the field in Game One, the Grizzlies’ defense locked down, holding Minnesota to 39.5% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc.

On the offensive end, Ja Morant led the way with 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds on 9-16 from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. also chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds as the Grizzlies cruised to a victory despite just shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

Memphis is also the best team in the NBA against the spread at 53-30-1 and strong ATS on the road, going 25-15-1 (T-2nd). Meanwhile, Minnesota is a strong 44-39-2 ATS (13th), and is 22-18-2 ATS at home (8th).

Both of these teams trend toward the over, but Minnesota has the best O/U record on the year at 50-33, and Memphis ranking 9th at 42-36-4.

For far in these playoffs, both teams are 1-1 against the spread and only one of the two games has hit the over.

#4 Dallas Mavericks (52-30) @ #5 Utah Jazz (49-33), 9:00 p.m. ET

Series tied 1-1

Watch on NBA TV

Despite early optimism that Luka Doncic would be back for Game Three, it seems as though the Mavericks are now pessimistic that he will be able to suit up. That’s, obviously, a major blow. The Mavericks were able to win Game Two 110-104, but it took a ridiculous 41-point effort from Jalen Brunson and a team three-point percentage of 46.8% just to squeak out a six-point win.

Brunson himself was 6-10 from three, while Maxi Kleber chipped in 25 points on 8-11 from beyond the arc. That is highly unlikely to happen, especially in Utah, and the Mavericks used that crowd momentum last game to erase a four-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to the comeback win.

On the season, Dallas is 48-34-2 against the spread, which is 3rd best in the NBA, while Utah is 34-47-3, which is 27th in the NBA. Utah is surprisingly 17-22 ATS at home (22nd), while Dallas is 24-17 ATS on the road (7th).

Both of these teams trend towards the under with Dallas’ O/U mark on the season finishing at 32-50-2 (dead last) and Utah’s coming in at 38-44-2 (25th).

For far in these playoffs, both teams are 1-1 against the spread and only one of the two games has hit the over.

#3 Golden State Warriors (53-29) @ #6 Denver Nuggets (48-34), 10:00 p.m. ET

Warriors lead 2-0

Watch on TNT

The Warriors have fully dominated this series so far, winning both games by at least 16 points. That’s all the more impressive considering Stephen Curry hasn’t played more than 23 minutes in either game. Instead, Jordan Poole has emerged as a clear threat, averaging 29.5 points, three rebounds, and5.5 assists in the two games while shooting an absurd 58.8% from beyond the arc.

Denver star Nikola Jokic has been repeatedly frustrated throughout the two games and was even ejected last game after picking up two technical fouls. The big man is still producing, averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, but it hasn’t been enough to get Denver close enough to even sniff a win.

On the season, Golden State is 43-37-4 against the spread (9th), while the Nuggets are 37-47 ATS (24th). However, Golden State is a mediocre 18-21-2 (24th) against the spread on the road, while Denver has not taken advantage of the Mile High atmosphere, going just 15-26 ATS at home (28th).

Golden State is one of the better defensive teams in the league so they are 37-45-2 on the Over/Under this year (27th) while the Nuggets are 47-35-2 (4th).

For far in these playoffs, the Warriors are 2-0 against the spread and both games have hit the over.

