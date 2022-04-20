NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 20

We went 2-2 on our bets for last night’s NBA action, and the surprises continued with the Pelicans pulling off an upset in Phoenix. With three more games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can get the same level of excitement.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 20

#7 Brooklyn Nets (44-38) @ #2 Boston Celtics (51-31), 7:00 p.m. ET

Celtics lead 1-0

Watch on TNT



Boston needed a last-second shot by Jayson Tatum to beat the Nets in game one, 115-114. Tatum finished with 31 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, while Al Horford chipped in with 20 points and 15 boards. The Celtics as a team shot 47.2% from the field, but the Nets were even better, shooting 53.8% from the field and 45.8% from three, which makes the loss even more painful.

Kyrie Irving was magnificent for the Nets, scoring 39 points on 12-20 shooting and 6-10 from three. Kevin Durant added 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists in a losing effort.

On the season, Boston was the 9th-best team in the NBA against the spread, finishing 43-37-3, while Brooklyn went 33-49-2, which was 29th. At home, however, Boston was a little worse at 18-22 ATS (20th), while Brooklyn was better on the road, likely due to Kyrie Irving being allowed to play, finishing 24-17-1 ATS on the road (7th). Brooklyn was also 15-11-1 ATS as an underdog (7th).

Both of these teams were middle of the pack when it came to the Over/Under during the season. Boston finished 42-40-1 (12th) while Brooklyn wasn’t too far behind at 41-42-1 (18th).

#4 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) @ #5 Toronto Raptors (48-38), 8:00 p.m. ET

76ers lead 2-0

Watch on NBA TV



The 76ers have won both games in this series by at least 15 points. Joel Embiid is averaging 25 points and 13 rebounds in the two games, but Tyrese Maxey has been playing like a man possessed, averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Unfortunately for Toronto, Scottie Barnes is listed as doubtful for Game 3 with an ankle sprain, and Gart Trent Jr. is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Playing without Barnes, a Rookie of the Year favorite, is a big loss, so not having Trent, who was only able to play 10 minutes in Game 2, would be a big hit as well.

On the season, Toronto was the 5th-best team in the NBA against the spread, finishing 46-35-1, while the 76ers went 28-43-1, which was 21st. At home, Toronto was also 21-20 ATS (13th), while Philadelphia was 21-19-1 ATS on the road (15th).

Both of these teams were also middle of the pack when it comes to the Over/Under. Toronto finished 41-41 (15th) with Philadelphia just behind at 39-41-2 (22nd).

#6 Chicago Bulls (46-36) @ #3 Milwaukee Bucks (51-31), 9:30 p.m. ET

Bucks lead 1-0

Watch on TNT



Despite strong defense from the Bulls, the Bucks won the first game 93-86. The Bucks shot just 40.5% from the field as a team and 26.3% from beyond the arc, but Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists in the win.

The Bucks’ defense held the Bulls to 32.3% shooting and just 18.9% from three in a masterful effort. Nikola Vucevic did have a tremendous game, finishing with 24 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists, but he shot just 2-10 from three.

On the season, both teams are pretty mediocre against the spread. Chicago finished 43-39-1 (14th), while Milwaukee was 39-44 ATS (21st). However, Milwaukee is just 16-26 (27th) ATS at home, but Chicago is just 18-23 ATS on the road (25th).

Milwaukee has been more consistent at hitting the over, finishing 43-40 in the O/U, good for 10th, while Chicago was 40-41-2 (20th).

