NHL Daily Betting Guide: Schedule, Odds, Picks April 21

One of the last remaining expansive hockey slates takes place tonight with 11 games on tap, including the final installment of the Rangers-Islanders rivalry for the season. We’re filling in for Joe Pantorno again this evening and just hoping to find a winner in his stead. Let’s see.

NHL Daily Betting Guide April 21, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers @ Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS The two cellar dwellers of the East go at it tonight in a riveting affair with just a handful of games remaining. They also both enter on separate six-game losing streaks, respectfully. That’s absolutely a scenario to avoid for betting purposes. Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS Very rare to find a heavy favorite in hockey as much as this. I mean, -616 is just unbettable. Even if you take the Panthers -1.5, you still have to lay an absurd -228 price tag. Florida is obviously the best team in the conference, and they’re about to tangle with a bottom feeder like the Red Wings, but that’s just too steep a price to pay to even think about having action. This matchup has also attracted the rare over/under of 7! Buffalo Sabres @ New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS Another contest pitting Eastern Conference squads who will be vacationing early at season’s end. This is also one of the last opportunities of the year to see exciting Sabres youngster Tage Thompson, who sits inside the top 20 in the NHL in goals scored with 36. Other than that, not a lot to this one. Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS A matchup of Eastern Conference playoff participants takes center stage in Pittsburgh tonight as one of the main events of the evening. Since the Bruins and Pens both have their postseason berths locked up, it’s hard to read the motivation factor if each club has really nothing to play for. Boston has been one of the elite teams in hockey this year on the road with a 24-11-3 record away from TD Garden but this one is mostly a tossup.

Winnipeg Jets @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS The Jets have been sinking, seeing their playoff hopes dashed as a result of losing three in a row preceding this contest. Carolina, meanwhile, is comfortably entrenched in the top four of the East. Given that they’re an incredible 27-8-4 at home, you have to give the Canes the edge here, but as -270 favorites, that’s too much to lay. So, I’m deciding to lay off. New York Rangers @ New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS For the fourth and final time in the 2021-22 campaign, the two Empire State rivals will go head-to-head. Unfortunately, this particular meeting doesn’t carry any special ramifications, as the Rangers already clinched a playoff berth, while the Islanders will end up on the outside looking in. The latter did win two of the first three matchups, however, though this one will be lacking as an attraction. Both teams have their backup goalies (Alexandar Georgiev and Semyon Varlamov) slated for action tonight, and for me, that’s enough to avoid betting. Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS Two heavyweights from the East do battle in Tampa tonight in a potential playoff preview. It’s also a showcase featuring some of the game’s brightest stars like Steven Stamkos and NHL-leading goal scorer Auston Matthews. With Toronto having average backup goaltender Erik Kallgren in net tonight, I give the edge to the Lightning, but not playing it myself.

Vancouver Canucks @ Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET The Pick: PASS Very important game for the Canucks tonight, who sit four points out of a playoff slot with just precious few games remaining. Unfortunately for them, they have to go through one of the conference’s best teams, the Wild. Making matters more difficult, this will be on the road against a club that is 27-7-2 at home. While that record is tempting to lean on, Minnesota being -180 is too much Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks @ Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET The Pick: Coming soon St. Louis Blues @ San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

