NHL daily betting guide: Schedule, odds, picks April 25

We have arrived at the final week of the NHL regular season, and it’s starting with a bit of a whimper.

Just a single game is on the schedule Monday night as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Chicago Blackhawks — two teams that are out of the playoff picture and are just playing out the rest of their schedule.

That’s not really going to move the meter much, but it’s a nice way for me to ease back into action after a week away.

NHL odds, picks: April 25

Philadelphia Flyers (25-43-11) at Chicago Blackhawks (26-42-11), 8 p.m. ET

The Flyers are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games, having won each of their last two games, while the Blackhawks have been even worse at 2-7-1. Against the spread (ATS), the Flyers are 35-42 this season and they are 41-35 on the Over/Under (O/U). The Blackhawks have been slightly better ATS at 37-40. Their O/U record is also 40-30.

Philadelphia is on the second leg of a back-to-back after upsetting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday thanks to two goals and an assist from rookie winger Noah Cates, who now has five goals and four assists (nine points) over his first 13 NHL games. He also has at least one point in four of his last five games.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have lost each of their last two games by a combined score of 8-2. Their offense has continuously sputtered, scoring two or fewer goals in eight of their last 12 games.

The Pick:

