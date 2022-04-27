NHL daily betting guide: Odds, picks, schedule April 27

Yesterday was a miserable one (5-9) when it came to picking a loaded slate of NHL games. Certainly not the type of performance to write home about.

But we take it on the chin and move on as we have five more games on the NHL’s slate tonight with just three days remaining in the regular season.

While the Eastern Conference playoff picture is all but settled, the West still has one team. hanging on by a thread in the Vegas Golden Knights — who lost in a shootout on Tuesday to the team they were trailing for that final playoff spot in the Dallas Stars.

Vegas is now four points back of Dallas with two games remaining, meaning they have to win out and Dallas has to lose out.

Both teams are in action tonight and they’re taking on two of the worst teams in the conference. Certainly not the best of news for Vegas hoping for a miracle.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms.

NHL odds, picks: April 27

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

This is going to be quite the season to forget for the Flyers as they sputter to a miserable finish, going 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. They’re 37-43 against the spread (ATS) and 42-37 on the Over/Under (O/U) this season. The Jets had a disappointing season of their own, missing out on the playoffs as well. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10, 40-39 ATS, and 38-35 O/U this season.

THE PICK:



Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

The Rangers missed out on first place in the Metropolitan Division after losing the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but they’re still 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. This season, they are 41-39 ATS and 31-46 O/U. For last year’s Stanley Cup Finalists, the Canadiens, it’s finally almost over for what is now the worst team in the NHL. They’ve won just one of their last 10 games and are 37-43 ATS and 44-33 O/U.

THE PICK:



DraftKings is offering new users $150 in winnings if they bet $5 on NHL action. To claim this offer, click here.

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas certainly hasn’t been playing like a postseason team and that’s why it’s on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Knights are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games. This season, they are 32-48 ATS and 44-33 on the O/U. The Blackhawks shouldn’t pose as much of a challenge as they’re 3-7-0 in their last 10. Chicago is 38-43 ATS this season and 40-33 on the O/U.

THE PICK:



Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

The Stars can clinch a playoff spot with at least one point tonight and they couldn’t have asked for a better opponent. The Coyotes are 1-7-2 in their last 10 coming off a surprise victory over the playoff-bound Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. This season, Arizona is 38-42 ATS and 39-36 on the O/U. Dallas is 33-47 ATS and 33-44 on the O/U.

THE PICK:



Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. This season, they are 48-32 ATS and 34-43 on the O/U. For the Kraken, there will be better years than their first in the NHL as they limp to the finish line with a 4-6-0 mark in their last 10. Seattle is 35-44 ATS this season and 42-31 on the O/U.

THE PICK:



For more NHL odds and coverage, visit TailgateSports.com