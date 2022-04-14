NHL odds today, picks, schedule: April 14

We got back on track with our NHL odds and picks Wednesday after a mediocre Tuesday (which still wasn’t all that bad given the packed schedule), going 7-2-0 on my picks (3-0 Moneyline, 2-1 spread, 2-1 over/under). It’s been a pretty solid week, too, as I’m sitting at a respectable 30-19-2 with average winnings of $8.50 for every hypothetical $10 bet put down.

Thursday night (April 14, 2022) features 12 games on the docket, so let’s get right to it.

Not sure what a Moneyline, Spread, or Over/Under means? Visit our comprehensive beginner’s guide to sports betting here.

You do not have to bet on every game! Only place bets that you feel comfortable with.

NHL odds, picks: April 14, 2022

Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET

The Senators are 5-4-1 over their last 10 games while the Bruins are 6-4-0. Against the spread (ATS) this season, Ottawa has been more reliable than the Bruins, posting a 39-34 record compared to Boston’s 28-45 mark. The Bruins have a 34-32 over/under (O/U) record this season while the Senators are 29-41.

THE PICK:



St. Louis Blues @ Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m..

The Blues have won eight of their last 10 games while the Sabres have been playing respectably for a bottom-tier club, going 4-4-2 during that span. The Sabres are 44-31 ATS and 35-33 O/U while the Blues are 43-30 ATS and 36-32 O/U.

THE PICK:



Detroit Red Wings @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

The Red Wings continue to struggle, going 2-5-3 in their last 10 while the Hurricanes are staying consistent with a 6-3-1 mark. ATS this season, Detroit is 31-42 and 42-29 O/U. The Hurricanes are 36-38 ATS and 32-38 O/U.

THE PICK:



New York Islanders @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

The Islanders’ playoff hopes are all but dead, but they continue to play above-.500 hockey with a 6-4-0 record over their last 10. The Penguins, who are in the thick of the postseason hunt, are struggling at 3-6-1. Pittsburgh is 35-40 ATS and 37-35 O/U this season while the Islanders are 34-38 ATS and 33-36 O/U.

THE PICK:



Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

Anaheim Ducks @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

The Ducks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games while the powerhouse Lightning hasn’t been so dominant, going 5-3-2. Anaheim is 43-32 ATS this season and 36-36 O/U while the Lightning is 32-41 ATS and 36-35 O/U.

THE PICK:



Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Both of these teams have been playing pretty well as of late. Toronto is 7-2-1 in their last 10 and the Capitals are 6-4-0. The Maple Leafs are 32-41 ATS this season and 41-28 O/U. Washington is 38-35 ATS and 42-28 O/U.

THE PICK:



Minnesota Wild @ Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

The Wild are eating up points, going 7-1-2 in their last 10. The Stars have been just as solid, going 6-3-1. Minnesota is 35-37 ATS and 40-29 O/U while Dallas is 32-41 ATS and 31-40 O/U.

THE PICK:



Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

The Oilers keep pushing and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 while the Predators are 5-4-1. Edmonton is 34-30 ATS and 38-33 O/U. the Predators have been one of the more solid teams this year in terms of betting, going 40-33 ATS and 42-31 O/U.

THE PICK:



San Jose Sharks @ Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

The Sharks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 but the Blackhawks have been even worse as they’ve lost their last eight games. Chicago is 35-38 ATS this season and 36-30 O/U. San Jose is 37-35 ATS and 28-42 O/U.

THE PICK:



Vegas Golden Knights @ Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

The Knights are 6-3-1 in their last 10 while Calgary is 7-2-1. Against the Spread, the Flames are 40-33 this season and 35-32 O/U. Vegas is 30-44 ATS and 41-30 O/U.

THE PICK:



New Jersey Devils @ Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

The Devils are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games as the finish line can’t come fast enough without Jack Hughes. The Avalanche remain the best team in the NHL, going 8-1-1 in their last 10. Colorado is 36-37 ATS and 38-30 O/U this season while the Devils are 35-38 ATS and 41-28 O/U.

THE PICK:



Arizona Coyotes @ Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Dark times are ahead for the Coyotes in the NHL, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 while the Canucks are 6-2-2. Arizona is 35-38 ATS and 33-35 O/U. Vancouver is 45-29 ATS and 34-36 O/U.

THE PICK:

