NHL odds today, schedule, picks: April 13

From 14 games on Tuesday to just three, the schedule is much lighter Wednesday. Check out the latest NHL odds today, April 13, 2022, with our picks.

Yesterday’s pick record: 23-17-2 (9-5 Moneyline, 9-5 spread, 5-7-2 O/U)

NHL odds today, Pantorno’s Picks: April 13

New York Rangers @ Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

  • Rangers last 10: 7-2-1
  • Flyers last 10: 3-7-0
  • Rangers ATS: 37-37
  • Flyers ATS: 34-39
  • Rangers O/U: 29-42
  • Flyers O/U: 39-34

Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

  • Canadiens last 10: 3-6-1
  • Blue Jackets last 10: 2-5-3
  • Canadiens ATS: 37-36
  • Blue Jackets ATS: 42-31
  • Canadiens O/U: 40-30
  • Blue Jackets O/U: 44-24

Los Angeles Kings @ Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.

    • Kings last 10: 4-4-3
    • Avalanche last 10: 8-1-1
  • Kings ATS: 46-29
  • Avalanche ATS: 35-37
  • Kings O/U: 33-40
  • Avalanche O/U: 37-30

