2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals continue tonight with Game 2 between the Warriors and Mavericks. Dallas will be looking to avenge their 112-87 loss in Game 1 and head back to Dallas with the series tied.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.2 (1st) Points Per Game 106.2 (10th) 110.2 (10th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.9 (4th) 37.7% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 33.9% (3rd) 36.3% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.9% (5th) 15.3 (13th) Turnovers per game 9.4 (2nd) 7-5 Playoff O/U 5-9 6-6 Playoff ATS 9-5

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 26.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG

26.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG Klay Thompson, SG: 19.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 40.2% 3PT

19.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 40.2% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 19.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 38.4% 3PT

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Luka Doncic, PG: 30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 46.4% FG

30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 46.4% FG Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG

22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.4 APG, 40.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick: