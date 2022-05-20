2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals continue tonight with Game 2 between the Warriors and Mavericks. Dallas will be looking to avenge their 112-87 loss in Game 1 and head back to Dallas with the series tied.
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Golden State
|STAT
|Dallas
|114.2 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|106.2 (10th)
|110.2 (10th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|101.9 (4th)
|37.7% (4th)
|3PT Shooting %
|33.9% (3rd)
|36.3% (9th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|33.9% (5th)
|15.3 (13th)
|Turnovers per game
|9.4 (2nd)
|7-5
|Playoff O/U
|5-9
|6-6
|Playoff ATS
|9-5
Warriors Playoff Leaders:
- Stephen Curry, PG: 26.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 40.2% 3PT
- Jordan Poole, SG: 19.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 38.4% 3PT
Mavericks Playoff Leaders:
- Luka Doncic, PG: 30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 46.4% FG
- Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG
- Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.4 APG, 40.3% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals
Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Defense was the key for the Warriors in Game 1 as they held the Mavericks to just 36% shooting and 22.9% from beyond the arc. They swarmed Luka Doncic limiting the Dallas star to just 20 points on 6-18 from the field.
- Meanwhile, on offense, the Warriors hit 56.1% of their shots from the field and seven different players score in double figures, led by 21 points from Stephen Curry and 19 from both Jordan Pole and Andrew Wiggins.
- Last 5: GS is 4-1 in their last 5 games. DAL is 3-2 in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – ATS: GS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. DAL is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – O/U: GS is 2-3-0 in their last 5 games. DAL is 1-4-0 in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – Score: GS averaged 112 total points in their last 5 games. DAL averaged 102.8 points scored.
- Last 5 – Points Allowed: GS allowed 105.4 points on average in their last 5 games. DAL allowed 99.8 points.
