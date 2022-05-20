Sports

2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors over the Mavs in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals continue tonight with Game 2 between the Warriors and Mavericks. Dallas will be looking to avenge their 112-87 loss in Game 1 and head back to Dallas with the series tied.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas
114.2 (1st) Points Per Game 106.2 (10th)
110.2 (10th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.9 (4th)
37.7% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 33.9% (3rd)
36.3% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.9% (5th)
15.3 (13th) Turnovers per game 9.4 (2nd)
7-5 Playoff O/U 5-9
6-6 Playoff ATS 9-5

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Steph Curry leads the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Steph CurryKelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
  • Stephen Curry, PG: 26.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG
  • Klay Thompson, SG: 19.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 40.2% 3PT
  • Jordan Poole, SG: 19.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 38.4% 3PT

 

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Jalen Brunson scores for the Mavs in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the second quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
  • Luka Doncic, PG:  30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 46.4% FG
  • Jalen Brunson, PG:  22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, PG:  13.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.4 APG, 40.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:

  • Defense was the key for the Warriors in Game 1 as they held the Mavericks to just 36% shooting and 22.9% from beyond the arc. They swarmed Luka Doncic limiting the Dallas star to just 20 points on 6-18 from the field.
  • Meanwhile, on offense, the Warriors hit 56.1% of their shots from the field and seven different players score in double figures, led by 21 points from Stephen Curry and 19 from both Jordan Pole and Andrew Wiggins.
  • Last 5: GS is 4-1 in their last 5 games. DAL is 3-2 in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – ATS: GS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. DAL is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – O/U: GS is 2-3-0 in their last 5 games. DAL is 1-4-0 in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – Score: GS averaged 112 total points in their last 5 games. DAL averaged 102.8 points scored.
  • Last 5 – Points Allowed: GS allowed 105.4 points on average in their last 5 games. DAL allowed 99.8 points.
  NBA FREE PICK: 

