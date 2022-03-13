NCAA

Selection Sunday 2022: March Madness bracket reveal, tv schedule, live stream, teams

Selection Sunday March Madness
March Madness is only beginning as Selection Sunday reveals the fates of conference championship winners, at-large shoo-ins, and bubble teams anxious to see where their path to the NCAA Tournament begins.

In total, 68 teams will hear their names called and placed on the famed brackets that grip the sporting world throughout March and into the early part of April — from college dorms to office pools, to retirement homes and junior highs.

Here is how you can watch Selection Sunday to start filling out those brackets:

March Madness: 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show information

  • Date: Sunday, March 13
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: NCAA.com
Thanks to conference championship season, the field already has a sizable group of automatic bids clinched; mostly from mid-major conferences hoping for a Cinderella run.

2022 NCAA Tournament automatic bids clinched

