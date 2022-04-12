2022 Champions League quarterfinals: Chelsea vs Real Madrid odds, picks, more

Chelsea finds itself in a two-goal hole entering hostile territory at the Bernabeau to face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Madrid — mainly through the one-man heroics of French striker Karim Benzema’s hat trick — shocked the English powerhouse and reigning Champions League winners 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last week, ensuring Thomas Tuchel’s men have to go all out to at least level the tie in its second and final leg.

For Benzema, it was his second Champions League hat trick in as many games.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid TV, how to watch, odds

Date: Tuesday, April 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+

Venue: Santiago Bernabeau Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid will be slightly shorthanded heading into Tuesday’s match as centerback Eder Militao will be out due to yellow-card accumulation. Nacho will likely get the start next to David Alaba in the Madrid defense.

For Chelsea, much of their uncertainty will derive from the front.

FanDuel is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to new users. To claim the offer, click here.

Desperate goal-scoring times call for desperate measures and the Blues won’t even have Romelu Lukaku to contribute due to injury. The big striker had been inconsistent as of late and his efforts as a sub during the first leg were less than inspiring.

That means Tuchel could throw the kitchen sink at Madrid as Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner could play a sizable role on Tuesday night.

Odds and the pick

Chelsea will throw everything they can at Madrid — and there were opportunities galore to capitalize upon last week at Stamford Bridge. However, an attacking brand will leave them open to the counter and Benzema has already shown what he can do against the Blues.

For more odds, visit TailgateSports.com