NHL odds for May 23: Stanley Cup Playoffs picks, breakdown, more

A new week brings a new opportunity to improve our picks on the NHL odds landscape after going 6-5 last week and 2-1 on Sunday.

With two games on Monday night’s docket, we are officially in termination territory with the Tampa Bay Lightning up 3-0 on the Florida Panthers.

Talk about a surprise. I think we all thought the President’s Trophy-winning Panthers would put up more of a challenge than this.

But as I’ve said ad nauseam, that’s the beauty (and treachery) of betting on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. No one knows what the heck is going to happen.

It’s important to remember that you don’t HAVE to bet on each game.

We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s fine to give that game a pass.

There will always be more games to bet on.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms.

NHL Odds, Picks: May 23

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4 (TBL leads 3-0)

Watch on TNT

This was the opponent that many of us finally thought would be too great for Tampa to handle, thus ending their two-year reign as Stanley Cup champions.

Instead, we’ve seen them put the clamps down on their high-powered in-state rivals, holding them to just three goals in three games.

Most of that credit goes to Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been sterling this series, stopping 102 of 105 shots this series (.971 SV%).

Granted, a misfiring Florida team that went nine games without scoring a power-play goal has slumped at the worst possible time.

A quick turnaround is being provided after Sunday’s 5-1 beatdown by Tampa in Game 3 — a rare back-to-back on the playoff schedule.

Either it lets Florida burn the tape of Game 3 and allows them not to think too much about being 3-0 down or it doesn’t give them any time to try and switch their game up.

Regardless, it’s looking pretty grim for them.

NHL Odds and The Pick:



Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4 (COL leads 2-1)

Watch on TNT

St. Louis made quite a statement in Game 2, handing the Avalanche its first loss of the postseason with a 4-1 triumph in Colorado.

But Game 3 saw it all come crashing down after Nazem Kadri collided with St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington, knocking him out for the remainder of the postseason during the first period of what eventually became a Colorado 5-2 victory.

Ville Husso, who struggled mightily with the starting duties at the beginning of the first round against the Minnesota Wild is now back in the crease as St. Louis’ No. 1 man.

And Colorado provides a completely different challenge as one of the top offensive teams in hockey.

Husso allowed four goals on just 23 shots during his relief effort in Game 3, which doesn’t offer much hope that St. Louis can keep up with Colorado in this series.

NHL Odds and The Pick:



