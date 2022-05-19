NHL odds for May 19: 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily Betting Guide

Hopefully, you caught your breath from Wednesday night’s ridiculous showing at the Stanley Cup Playoffs — one that we translated to a 2-0 record on our NHL odds picks.

The Carolina Hurricanes left it late, but they found just enough to squeak past the New York Rangers in overtime, which was a timid appetizer compared to what the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers gave us — a 15-goal thriller that saw Calgary take it at home.

Thursday night brings two Game 2’s and with it, an opportunity for the leaders to take an early stranglehold on their series as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers before the Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues.

NHL Odds, Picks: May 19

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Game 1

Watch on TNT

Full series preview

The Lightning’s status as boogeymen for the Panthers continued in Game 1, much to the chagrin of those hoping that the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have finally met their match.

But after going down 1-0 with six minutes to go in the first, the Lightning reeled off four unanswered goals to take the series opener and provide a reminder that they still are the team to beat. The most promising development for Tampa was that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looked like his normal self after a shaky first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He stopped 33 of 34 shots in the win against a Panthers offense that still has yet to hit its stride in the playfofs.

NHL Odds and The Pick:



St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.

Game 1

Watch on TNT

Full series preview

Josh Manson couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first career playoff goal, potting the overtime winner to lift the Avalanche to a Game 1 win over a Blues side that staked an early claim that they won’t be a team to be taken lightly.

That was no more obvious than when Jordan Kyrou scored the game-tying goal with just 3:14 to go in regulation.

Jordan Binnington’s performance in net was also a promising development for the Blues as his 51 saves kept an Avalanche offense largely under wraps despite their bevy of chances.

Sometimes all you need is a hot goalie to create an upset and it appears that the Blues have that.

NHL Odds and The Pick:



