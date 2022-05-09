2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs betting guide: Odds, picks for May 9

Thankfully we can put a miserable week of NHL betting firmly in the rearview mirror after a difficult Sunday in which we went 2-4 on our picks (15-15 overall).

Monday night delivers four more Game 4’s — three series currently at 2-1 while the Colorado Avalanche has a chance to sweep the Nashville Predators.

Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game, especially in the uncertainty that is the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s fine to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms.

NHL odds and schedule, May 9

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4 (PIT leads 2-1)

Watch on ESPN

Full series preview

Remarkably enough, the Game 3 matchup featuring Pittsburgh’s third-string goalie and the Rangers’ Vezina and Hart candidate resulted in New York’s Igor Shesterkin getting pulled after allowing four goals in the first period.

The Rangers came back to tie things up in the second period, but Danton Heinen’s tally midway through the third proved to be the game-winner for Pittsburgh in a 7-4 win.

For those who thought this series was going to be a cakewalk for the Rangers, think again.

The Pick:



BetMGM is offering new users a $1,000 risk-free bet for NHL playoff games. To claim this offer, click here.

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Game 4 (WSH leads 2-1)

Watch on TBS

Full series preview

The Panthers have their hands full with the Capitals despite being the best team in the NHL this season.

After scoring the game’s opening goal less than three minutes into Game 3, the Panthers yielded six consecutive goals to fall behind 2-1 in the series.

In their two losses, the high-powered Panthers have scored a combined three goals — not nearly the sort of output we all saw coming entering the postseason.

The Pick:





Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4 (COL leads 3-0)

Watch on ESPN

Full series preview

This hasn’t been all too close of a series even with the Predators pushing the Avalanche to overtime in Game 2.

Colorado found its dominating touch again in Game 3 on Saturday with a 7-3 victory — the second time in this series that they’ve scored seven goals in a game.

The Pick:





Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.

Game 4 (DAL leads 2-1)

Watch on TBS

Full series preview

The Stars obviously have the formula to slow down the Flames’ rampant offense, holding them to just three goals over the first three games of this series to take a shocking 2-1 series lead.

Remarkably enough, the Stars didn’t have a three-game stretch like this at all over the 82-game regular season, which will only ramp up anxiety going into Game 4 to get the offense rolling.

The Pick:



