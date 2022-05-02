NHL

Oilers vs Kings NHL 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs preview, odds, prediction

Oilers Kings McDavid Kopitar
Feb 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and LA Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) battle for the puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference: Pacific #2 Edmonton Oilers vs. Pacific #3 Los Angeles Kings

How To Watch

Game Date Time (ET) Host TV
1 Monday, May 2 10 p.m. EDM ESPN2
2 Wednesday, May 4 10 p.m. EDM ESPN2
3 Friday, May 6 10 p.m. LAK TBS
4 Sunday, May 8 10 p.m. LAK TBS
5* TBD
6* TBD
7* TBD

*If necessary

Tale of the Tape

Oilers STAT Kings
49-27-6 (104 pts) Record 44-27-11 (99 pts)
3.52 (8th) Goals Per Game 2.87 (21st)
3.10 (18th) Goals Allowed Per Game 2.83 (7th)
+38 Goal Differential +3
28-12-1 Home, 21-15-5 Away Home/Away Record 21-16-4 Home, 23-11-7 Away
26.07% (3rd) Power Play 16.13% (27th)
79.20% (17th) Penalty Kill 76.65% (22nd)

Edmonton leaders

McDavid Draisaitl
Connor McDavid with Leon Draisaitl (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Connor McDavid, C:  44 goals, 79 assists, 123 points
  • Leon Draisaitl, C: 55 goals, 55 assists, 110 points, 24 power-play goals
  • Darnell Nurse, D:  9 goals, 26 assists, 35 points, 25:03 TOI

Los Angeles leaders

Quick Kopitar Kings
Jonathan Quick with Anze Kopitar (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Anze Kopitar, C: 19 goals, 48 assists, 67 points
  • Adrian Kempe: 35 goals, 19 assists, 54 points
  • Jonathan Quick, G: 23-13-9, .910 SV%, 2.59 GAA

 

Key injuries

  • Drew Doughty, LAK: Wrist surgery (out for season)
  • Oscar Klefbom, EDM: Shoulder surgery (out for season)

 

Series Odds

  • LAK to win: +200
  • EDM to win: -250

*Courtesy of DraftKings, for more, click here.

Series Prediction

Oilers win in 6 games (4-2)

  • The Oilers have advanced just once beyond the first round of the playoffs since Connor McDavid’s arrival — which is quite a waste of a generational talent. They are sizable favorites against the Kings, though, behind a relentless two-headed attack of him and Leon Draisaitl; the two combining for 233 points this season.
  • Edmonton won each of the last three meetings against Los Angeles this season, though the final two were by one goal apiece.
  • Veteran Edmonton netminder Mike Smith has been red hot as of late, making him the obvious choice to start in goal. He won each of his last nine games of the regular season, posting a superb .951 save percentage with just 15 goals allowed in nearly 541 minutes of action.
  • The Kings are riding one of the top defenses in the league into the playoffs, but they will have to play at a completely different level to shut down McDavid and Draisaitl. It doesn’t help that their top blueliner in Drew Doughty is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery in March.
  • Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick proved that he still has a little bit left in the tank this season, which is another reason why the underdogs might give Edmonton some trouble in the first round. The 36-year-old two-time Cup winner had his best season in four years.

For more 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

