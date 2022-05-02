Oilers vs Kings NHL 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs preview, odds, prediction

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference: Pacific #2 Edmonton Oilers vs. Pacific #3 Los Angeles Kings
How To Watch
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Host
|TV
|1
|Monday, May 2
|10 p.m.
|EDM
|ESPN2
|2
|Wednesday, May 4
|10 p.m.
|EDM
|ESPN2
|3
|Friday, May 6
|10 p.m.
|LAK
|TBS
|4
|Sunday, May 8
|10 p.m.
|LAK
|TBS
|5*
|TBD
|6*
|TBD
|7*
|TBD
*If necessary
Tale of the Tape
|Oilers
|STAT
|Kings
|49-27-6 (104 pts)
|Record
|44-27-11 (99 pts)
|3.52 (8th)
|Goals Per Game
|2.87 (21st)
|3.10 (18th)
|Goals Allowed Per Game
|2.83 (7th)
|+38
|Goal Differential
|+3
|28-12-1 Home, 21-15-5 Away
|Home/Away Record
|21-16-4 Home, 23-11-7 Away
|26.07% (3rd)
|Power Play
|16.13% (27th)
|79.20% (17th)
|Penalty Kill
|76.65% (22nd)
Edmonton leaders
- Connor McDavid, C: 44 goals, 79 assists, 123 points
- Leon Draisaitl, C: 55 goals, 55 assists, 110 points, 24 power-play goals
- Darnell Nurse, D: 9 goals, 26 assists, 35 points, 25:03 TOI
Los Angeles leaders
- Anze Kopitar, C: 19 goals, 48 assists, 67 points
- Adrian Kempe: 35 goals, 19 assists, 54 points
- Jonathan Quick, G: 23-13-9, .910 SV%, 2.59 GAA
Key injuries
- Drew Doughty, LAK: Wrist surgery (out for season)
- Oscar Klefbom, EDM: Shoulder surgery (out for season)
Series Odds
- LAK to win: +200
- EDM to win: -250
*Courtesy of DraftKings, for more, click here.
Series Prediction
Oilers win in 6 games (4-2)
- The Oilers have advanced just once beyond the first round of the playoffs since Connor McDavid’s arrival — which is quite a waste of a generational talent. They are sizable favorites against the Kings, though, behind a relentless two-headed attack of him and Leon Draisaitl; the two combining for 233 points this season.
- Edmonton won each of the last three meetings against Los Angeles this season, though the final two were by one goal apiece.
- Veteran Edmonton netminder Mike Smith has been red hot as of late, making him the obvious choice to start in goal. He won each of his last nine games of the regular season, posting a superb .951 save percentage with just 15 goals allowed in nearly 541 minutes of action.
- The Kings are riding one of the top defenses in the league into the playoffs, but they will have to play at a completely different level to shut down McDavid and Draisaitl. It doesn’t help that their top blueliner in Drew Doughty is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery in March.
- Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick proved that he still has a little bit left in the tank this season, which is another reason why the underdogs might give Edmonton some trouble in the first round. The 36-year-old two-time Cup winner had his best season in four years.