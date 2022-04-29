The (L)Earning Curve Sports Betting Podcast: Episode Three

Thunder Dan Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) and Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) discuss the new stat model they’re building/reviewing and talk about early season trends to look at when you’re betting on MLB games. Then they give you their best picks and player props for the MLB slate on Friday, April 28th, 2022

The (L)Earning Curve Episode 3

All music in the show is by Brooklyn hip-hop artist Dan Dillinger (his complete work can be found on Spotify).

(Recorded on April 27th )



