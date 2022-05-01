Sports

Wild vs Blues NHL 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs preview, odds, prediction

Wild Blues
Apr 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends the net during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference: Central #2 Minnesota Wild vs. Central #3 St. Louis Blues

How To Watch

Game Date Time (ET) Host TV
1 Monday, May 2 9:30 p.m. MIN ESPN
2 Wednesday, May 4 9:30 p.m. MIN ESPN
3 Friday, May 6 9:30 p.m. STL TNT
4 Sunday, May 8 4:30 p.m. STL TBS
5* TBD
6* TBD
7* TBD

*If necessary

Tale of the Tape

Wild STAT Blues
53-22-7 (113 pts) Record 49-22-11 (109 pts)
3.77 (5th) Goals Per Game 3.81 (3rd)
3.07 (16th) Goals Allowed Per Game 2.95 (11th)
+57 Goal Differential +69
31-8-2 Home, 22-14-5 Away Home/Away Record 26-10-5 Home, 23-12-6 Away
20.95% (17th) Power Play 26.47% (2nd)
75.77% (26th) Penalty Kill 84.4% (5th)

Minnesota leaders

Kirill Kaprizov Wild
Kirill Kaprizov (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Kirill Kaprizov, LW:  47 goals, 61 assists, 108 points, 14 power-play goals
  • Kevin Fiala, LW: 33 goals, 52 assists, 85 points
  • Ryan Hartman, RW:  34 goals, 31 assists, 65 points

St. Louis leaders:

Vladimir Tarasenko
Vladimir Tarasenko (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Vladimir Tarasenko, RW: 34 goals, 48 assists, 82 points
  • Pavel Buchnevich, LW: 30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points
  • Ville Husso, G: 25-7-6, .919 SV%, 2.56 GAA

Series Odds

  • STL to win: +130
  • MIN to win: -150

*Courtesy of DraftKings

Series Prediction

Wild win in 7 games (4-3)

  • Two of the three meetings in the regular season required overtime while the other was at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day — so seeing St. Louis sweep the season series is to be taken with a grain of salt.
  • The Wild have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since the trade deadline when they acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Since March 16, Minnesota is a superb 22-2-3.
  • Its defense has carried the way having allowed two or fewer goals in 14 of their final 23 games.
  • St. Louis was just as hot down the stretch, going 14-0-2 in a 16-game sprint from March 28-April 24.
  • Both teams will have difficult goalie decisions to make heading into the playoffs. Fleury and All-Star Cam Talbot will be fighting for minutes for the Wild while the Blues have seen Ville Husso outplay Stanley Cup-winning netminder Jordan Binnington.
  • Considering Minnesota’s goaltending situation seems more stable, I’ll take them to narrowly get past a high-powered Blues team that has a lethal power play. But it would be no surprise to see St. Louis advance, either.

For more 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

