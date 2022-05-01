Wild vs Blues NHL 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs preview, odds, prediction

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference: Central #2 Minnesota Wild vs. Central #3 St. Louis Blues
How To Watch
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Host
|TV
|1
|Monday, May 2
|9:30 p.m.
|MIN
|ESPN
|2
|Wednesday, May 4
|9:30 p.m.
|MIN
|ESPN
|3
|Friday, May 6
|9:30 p.m.
|STL
|TNT
|4
|Sunday, May 8
|4:30 p.m.
|STL
|TBS
|5*
|TBD
|6*
|TBD
|7*
|TBD
*If necessary
Tale of the Tape
|Wild
|STAT
|Blues
|53-22-7 (113 pts)
|Record
|49-22-11 (109 pts)
|3.77 (5th)
|Goals Per Game
|3.81 (3rd)
|3.07 (16th)
|Goals Allowed Per Game
|2.95 (11th)
|+57
|Goal Differential
|+69
|31-8-2 Home, 22-14-5 Away
|Home/Away Record
|26-10-5 Home, 23-12-6 Away
|20.95% (17th)
|Power Play
|26.47% (2nd)
|75.77% (26th)
|Penalty Kill
|84.4% (5th)
Minnesota leaders
- Kirill Kaprizov, LW: 47 goals, 61 assists, 108 points, 14 power-play goals
- Kevin Fiala, LW: 33 goals, 52 assists, 85 points
- Ryan Hartman, RW: 34 goals, 31 assists, 65 points
St. Louis leaders:
- Vladimir Tarasenko, RW: 34 goals, 48 assists, 82 points
- Pavel Buchnevich, LW: 30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points
- Ville Husso, G: 25-7-6, .919 SV%, 2.56 GAA
Series Odds
- STL to win: +130
- MIN to win: -150
Series Prediction
Wild win in 7 games (4-3)
- Two of the three meetings in the regular season required overtime while the other was at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day — so seeing St. Louis sweep the season series is to be taken with a grain of salt.
- The Wild have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since the trade deadline when they acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Since March 16, Minnesota is a superb 22-2-3.
- Its defense has carried the way having allowed two or fewer goals in 14 of their final 23 games.
- St. Louis was just as hot down the stretch, going 14-0-2 in a 16-game sprint from March 28-April 24.
- Both teams will have difficult goalie decisions to make heading into the playoffs. Fleury and All-Star Cam Talbot will be fighting for minutes for the Wild while the Blues have seen Ville Husso outplay Stanley Cup-winning netminder Jordan Binnington.
- Considering Minnesota’s goaltending situation seems more stable, I’ll take them to narrowly get past a high-powered Blues team that has a lethal power play. But it would be no surprise to see St. Louis advance, either.