2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 29

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 29

#2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) @ #7 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36), 9:00 p.m. ET

Grizzlies lead 3-2

Watch on ESPN

Man, the Timberwolves have really made a habit of blowing large leads in this series. In Game 4, they blew their second double-digit 4th quarter lead as they lost 111-109 on a buzzer-beating layup by Ja Morant. In the game, Morant had 30 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals and continues to be a matchup problem for Minnesota. Desmond Bane also added 25 points, but Memphis won despite shooting just 25% from deep.

Brandon Clarke was also a game-changer for Memphis. With Xavier Tillman hurts and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, Clarke saw extra minutes in the post and was physically dominant in the second half, finishing the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists. It’s highly likely that he sees more minutes in Game 6, and the Timberwolves will need to match his physicality.

Minnesota was much better from three, shooting 42.4%, led by 5-7 shooting from Karl Anthony Towns, who finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. However, he turned the ball over seven times, and the Timberwolves turned it over 22 times as a team. They are going to need to take far better care of the ball if they want to avoid going home tonight.

Memphis remains the best team in the NBA against the spread at 54-32-1 and is also a strong ATS on the road, going 26-16-1 (3rd). Meanwhile, Minnesota is a strong 46-30-2 ATS (11th) and is 23-19-2 ATS at home (10th).

Both of these teams trend toward the over, but Minnesota has the best O/U record on the year at 52-36, and Memphis ranking 9th at 44-39-4. For far in these playoffs, Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread but only two of the five games have hit the over.

Minnesota is also 6-8 straight up as a home underdog, while Memphis is 15-6 straight up as a road favorite.

For a more detailed breakdown, Click here to read the full series preview

