2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 26

We started week three of the NBA Playoffs right, going 4-1 on our bets. With three more games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Had a solid day on NBA bets yesterday. Let's see if we can keep it going tonight. Check @TGSportsUS for my picks later today https://t.co/0Mcwfc1zFo — Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) April 26, 2022

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 26

#8 Atlanta Hawks (43-39) @ #1 Miami Heat (53-29), 7:00 p.m. ET

Heat lead 3-1

Watch on NBA TV

The Heat went back to their dominating ways in Game 4, beating Atlanta 110-86. Their defense clamped down on Trae Young, as they have most of the series, holding him to 3-11 from the field and 3-10 from beyond the arc for nine points and five assists. In the series, Young is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 35.1% from the field and 21.2% from deep. You can’t win a series like that.

On the other side, Jimmy Butler came to play in Game 4, scoring 36 points on 12-21 from the field and attacking the basket at will, getting to the line for 12 free throw attempts as well. He added 10 rebounds, four assists, and four rebounds in a dominating performance.

The Heat are shooting 46.8% from the field as a team this series and also shooting a strong 40.3% from beyond the arc while averaging 112.5 points per game.

On the season, Miami is the 4th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 49-36-1, while the Hawks are 40-48, which is 22nd. At home, Miami is 23-20 ATS (12th) but has the 4th best home record in basketball straight up. Atlanta is also not strong ATS on the road, going at 15-29, which is 28th in the NBA. Atlanta is also dead last in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog, going 6-20.

Miami trended more towards the over this season with an O/U record of 48-37-1 (5th) while Atlanta isn’t too far behind at 43-45 (17th). However, all four games in this series have hit the under. Miami has also covered the spread in three of the four games.

For a more detailed breakdown of this series, click here

THE PICK:



#7 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) @ #2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26), 7:30 p.m. ET

Series is tied 2-2

Watch on TNT

The Timberwolves survived Game 4, holding onto a 119-118 victory to even the series. Karl Anthony Towns led the team with 33 points and 14 rebounds, while, on the other side, Ja Morant shot just 4-13 from the field for 11 points; although, he did chip in 15 assists.

The Timberwolves shot an incredible 50% from three, which certainly helped in just a one-point game, and the Grizzlies were critical of the officiating in Game 4, which saw the Timberwolves take 40 free throws to 25 by the Grizzlies.

Memphis remains the best team in the NBA against the spread at 54-32-1 and is also the best ATS at home, going 28-15. Meanwhile, Minnesota is a strong 45-30-2 ATS (13th) and is 22-21 ATS on the road (17th).

Both of these teams trend toward the over, but Minnesota has the best O/U record on the year at 52-35, and Memphis ranking 9th at 44-38-4.

For far in these playoffs, both teams are 2-2 against the spread and two of the four games have hit the over.

For a more detailed breakdown, Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



#8 New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) @ #1 Phoenix Suns (64-18), 10:00 p.m. ET

Series Tied 2-2

Watch on TNT

After winning their first game without Devin Booker, the Suns found the sledding a little tougher in Game 4. The team shot just 25.9% from three and no guard had more than eight points. Deandre Ayton tried to carry the team with 23 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough with no outside game.

On the other end, the Suns continued to have a hard time containing Brandon Ingram, who had 30 points on 11-23 shooting. CJ McCollum chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds in a 118-103 victory. With Booker out again, the Suns are going to have to step up their defensive game if they plan to survive this series.

On the season, Phoenix is 46-40 against the spread (11th), while the Pelicans are 45-42-1 ATS (15th). However, despite their tremendous record, Phoenix is just 20-23 ATS at home (18th), but New Orleans has been a decidedly average 22-22 ATS on the road (19th).

Phoenix is the more consistent team in hitting the over, now sitting at 44-42 in the O/U, good for 11th, while the Pelicans are 37-51 (29th). However, three of the four games in this series have hit the over and each team has covered the spread in two games.

Want a more detailed breakdown? Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



For all NBA Playoffs betting guides and content, click here



