2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 22

We’re having a solid NBA week, going 12-8 despite only going 2-3 last night. With three more games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 22

#1 Miami Heat (53-29) @ #8 Atlanta Hawks (43-39), 7:00 p.m. ET

Heat lead 2-0

Watch on ESPN

The Heat have yet to be really challenged in the series, winning both games by double-digits. Jimmy Butler has been tremendous, averaging 33 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game on 60% shooting from the field and 55.6% shooting from three. Duncan Robinson is also shooting an absurd 88.9% shooting from three as the deep Heat rotation has contributed across the board.

The Hawks have shot just 43.2% from the field and 28.9% from three as a team and will need to find answers for this Miami defense if they have any hope of stealing a game in this series. Trae Young himself is averaging just 16.5 points on 34.4% shooting and 11.8% from beyond the arc, so Atlanta will look to get him going early in front of the home crowd to try to ride the momentum to their first win.

On the season, Miami is the 4th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 48-35-1, while the Hawks are 39-47, which is 22nd. At home, Atlanta is much better, going 24-18 ATS (5th), but Miami is also strong on the road at 25-15-1 ATS, which is 3rd in the NBA. Atlanta was also just 10-22 ATS as an underdog (29th).

Both of these teams trended towards the Over during the season. Miami finished 48-35-1 (3rd) while Atlanta wasn’t too far behind at 43-43 (14th). However, both of the games in this series have gone under and Miami has covered the spread in both so far.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks (51-31) @ #6 Chicago Bulls (46-36), 8:30 p.m. ET

Series tied 1-1

Watch on ABC

Milwaukee has joined the ranks of playoff teams missing key stars after Khris Middleton was ruled out for potentially two weeks with an MCL sprain. Without Middleton in the lineup, the Bulls can more easily use their defensive resources to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo and Giannis has averaged three points fewer on 8% worse shooting from the field when Middleton is off the court.

Another concern for Milwaukee will be how to stop DeMar DeRozan without Middleton. Although Middleton wasn’t the primary defender on DeRozan for much of the first two games, he brings a defensive versatility that could have potentially been useful after DeRozan went off for 41 points in Game 2. For the series, DeRozan is averaging 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists despite not hitting a three-point shot.

In order to make up for the loss of Middleton, the Bucks will need more offense from Jrue Holiday, who is averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists through two games, as well as Pat Connaughton, who will likely play more minutes. On the season, Connaughton averaged 9.9 points on 39.5% shooting from beyond the arc, so the Bucks will hope his shooting stroke is on.

On the season, both teams are pretty mediocre against the spread. Chicago finished 44-39-1 (13th), while Milwaukee was 39-45 ATS (21st). However, Milwaukee is 23-18 ATS on the road (10th), but Chicago is an impressive 25-16 ATS at home (2nd).

Milwaukee has been more consistent at hitting the over, finishing 43-41 in the O/U, good for 11th, while Chicago was 40-42-2 (20th). Both games in this series have also hit the under and Chicago has covered the spread in both contests.

#1 Phoenix Suns (64-18) @ #8 New Orleans Pelicans (36-46), 9:30 p.m. ET

Series Tied 1-1

Watch on ESPN

Obviously, the big storyline here is that the Suns will be without Devin Booker for potentially multiple weeks. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Phoenix has an 11-8 record without Booker, which is a .579 winning percentage that is well below their .770 mark when he’s on the court.

The Suns will likely turn to Cam Johnson to start in his place. In 16 starts this season, the small forward averaged 16.3 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 33.6% from three-point range, which is not Devin Booker but is not too shabby.

Johnson and the Suns will have to contend with a surging Brandon Ingram, who carried the Pelicans to victory in the second game. Ingram is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over the first two games of the series, and will likely be the focal point of the Suns’ defensive scheme.

On the season, Phoenix is 45-39 against the spread (11th), while the Pelicans are 44-41-1 ATS (15th). However, Phoenix is 25-16 ATS on the road (5th), and New Orleans is 22-19 ATS at home (10th). New Orleans is also just 11-15 ATS as a home underdog (21st)

Both teams are not great at hitting the over, with Phoenix coming in at 42-42 in the O/U, good for 16th, while the Pelicans are 35-51 (29th). The teams have gone 1-1 on the O/U this series and also have each covered the spread in one game.

