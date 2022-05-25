NHL odds for May 25: Blues vs Avalanche Game 5 picks, breakdown, more

A split is a split and at this point and we’ll take it when it comes to our NHL odds picks during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We hit with the Edmonton Oilers continuing their offensive surge to squeak by the Calgary Flames, but came up just short on the over/under with the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

We expected to see a little more from the Canes’ offense, which would have gotten us over the 5.5 total goals line. Instead, a 4-1 New York win left us ever so close.

Due to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s surprising sweep over the Florida Panthers, that leaves us with just one game on the docket Wednesday night between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

It’s important to remember that you don’t HAVE to bet on each game.

We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s fine to give that game a pass.

There will always be more games to bet on.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (COL leads 3-1)

Watch on TNT

It feels like it’s all fallen part rather quickly for St. Louis.

After getting an all-important split in the first two games of the series in Colorado, there was the slightest inkling that they could pull off the improbable and knock off the heavily-favored Avs.

But Game 3 in St. Louis saw the now infamous collision between Nazem Kadri and Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, knocking the red-hot goalie out for the remainder of the playoffs.

His play was a key cog in St. Louis’ hopes of an upset seeing as he could have kept a high-powered offense at bay.

Instead, Ville Husso — whose struggles at the start of the first round against the Minnesota Wild opened the door for a Binnington return — hasn’t been able to offer the same level of play.

Meanwhile, inflammatory comments from the Blues, their head coach Craig Berube, and the vile display of some fans on social media toward Kadri provided the ultimate moment of revenge in Game 4.

After receiving death threats pointed toward him and his family, Kadri scored a hat trick in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win on Monday night to take that commanding 3-1 series lead.

Now back in Colorado after sweeping Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis, it all looks like its breaking the Avalanche’s way for a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

