2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 27

We had another solid night in betting the NBA Playoffs and are sitting pretty at 8-3 on the week. With just two games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 27

#6 Chicago Bulls (46-36) @ #3 Milwaukee Bucks (51-31), 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucks lead 3-1

Watch on TNT

We know that Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton again, but it’s now confirmed that the Chicago Bulls will be without guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso who have been put in health and safety protocols. So far, LaVine is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists across the four games, so this is a big loss for the Bulls. They will need DeMar DeRozan to do more than he has already been doing in order to have a shot at extending the series.

Without Middleton, the Bucks still won Game 4 119-95, thanks to 32 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday also added 26 points and seven assists, while Bobby Portis chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds in a complete team effort that saw Milwaukee shoot 51.5% from three.

On the season, both teams are pretty mediocre against the spread. Chicago sits at 44-41-1 (14th), while Milwaukee is 41-45 ATS (18th). However, Milwaukee is just 16-27 ATS at home (27th), while Chicago is also a poor 19-23 ATS on the road (25th).

As a road underdog, Chicago is 9-15 ATS (26th) and Milwaukee is 14-25 (29th) against the spread as a home favorite, so nobody seems to want to cover this spread.

Milwaukee has been exactly average at hitting the over, going 43-43 in the O/U, good for 14th, while Chicago is 40-44-2 (21st).

All four of the games in this series have hit the under and the teams have split the series 2-2 against the spread

Want a more detailed breakdown? Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



#6 Denver Nuggets (48-34) @ #3 Golden State Warriors (53-29), 10:00 p.m. ET

Warriors lead 3-1

Watch on TNT

The Nuggets won Game 4 126-121 in order to extend the series and force a trip back to California. Nikola Jokic went off for 37 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but the team got a major boost from Monte Morris’ 24 points on 5-7 shooting beyond the arc. Denver as a team shot 56.2% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc, compared to just 35.3% shooting from deep for the Warriors.

Jordan Poole also had his first truly bad shooting game for Golden State, hitting just 3-10 from the field and 1-5 from three for 11 points. However, the good news is that Stephen Curry played 37 minutes and scored 33 points with eight assists and four steals. With Curry looking close to 100% again, the Warriors are going to be a tough out in any series.

On the season, Golden State is 44-38-4 against the spread (11th), while the Nuggets are 38-48 ATS (24th). However, Golden State is an elite 25-16-2 against the spread at home (2nd), while Denver is just 22-21 ATS on the road (18th).

Golden State is one of the better defensive teams in the league so they are 39-45-2 on the Over/Under this year (25th) while the Nuggets are 49-35-2 (2nd).

However, in these playoffs, all four games have gone over the Over/Under and the Warriors are 3-1 against the spread in the series

Want a more detailed breakdown? Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



For all NBA Playoffs betting guides and content, click here



